Greg Zuerlein signs with Jets

The Jets have found their kicker.

Veteran free agent Greg Zuerlein signed with the Jets, the team announced today.

Zuerlein spent the last two years with the Cowboys, who cut him this month in a move designed to clear salary cap space. Prior to that he spent eight years with the Rams.

At times Zuerlein has been among the best kickers in the NFL, although he was mediocre last year on both field goals and kickoffs. Still, the Jets hope he can be more accurate on field goals than their own kickers were: They went through three kickers, with Matt Ammandola struggling for most of the year, Alex Kessman being a disaster for one game, and Eddy Pineiro finishing the season.