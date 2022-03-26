Jarvis Landry makes agent change

Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Jarvis Landry, cut earlier this month by the Browns, had yet to find a new team, one that satisfies his contractual expectations. Per NFLPA records, Landry now has a new agent.

Landry previously was represented by Damarius Bilbo of Klutch Sports. According to the NFLPA, Landry is now represented by Roosevelt Barnes and Jovan Barnes.

Landry, we’re told, had hoped to get a contract in the range of $20 million per year. Nearly two weeks into free agency, it won’t be easy to find that kind of money.

This feels like one of those situations that will conclude with a deal that includes bloated back-end numbers that get to a desire annual average, and that the real contract will be something much shorter in duration and much lower in value.

Landry can still play at a high level. But with so many great receivers entering the NFL every year, it becomes harder and harder for pass catchers to break the bank. Only the very best of the very best veteran receivers (like Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams) will make huge money. For the rest, it will become harder and harder to realize a major payday.