Neville Hewitt re-signing with Texans

USA TODAY Sports

The Texans are bringing back one of their defensive depth pieces.

Linebacker Neville Hewitt is re-signing with Houston, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Hewitt spent the 2021 season with the Texans, appearing in all 17 games with five starts. Hewitt recorded 60 total tackles with one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

He also played 63 percent of the club’s special teams snaps.

In 2020, Hewitt played nearly every defensive snap for the Jets, starting all 16 games.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall, Hewitt spent his first three seasons with the Dolphins before landing with the Jets in 2018 for another three seasons.