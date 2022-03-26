New Vikings defensive back Chandon Sullivan has Packers fans calling him a “traitor”

March 26, 2022
The Vikings recently signed defensive back Chandon Sullivan, who jumped from Green Bay to Minnesota with a one-year contract. In comments to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Sullivan said that he has Packers fans accusing him of treason.

“Some fans say I’m a traitor but they’ve got to understand, we don’t pick ourselves, the G.M. [does],” Sullivan told Tomasson. “[The comments] are kind of funny, but it comes with the territory.”

He’s right. Even though Sullivan wasn’t drafted, his opportunities previously came from teams that wanted him. And if the Packers had wanted to secure his services over the long haul, they could have done something more than extend a restricted free agency tender in 2021. They didn’t. While they had interest in keeping him, Sullivan earned his chance to pick his next destination.

Regardless, there’s no treason to it. Teams show loyalty to players only when they want or need those players. When the teams decide it’s time to move on, the teams don’t think twice. Players shouldn’t, either.

Sullivan added the Vikings will be getting “a versatile player,” who can help at slot, cornerback, or safety.

“I’m the man for the job,” he said. “They’re still trying to decide. We’re going to see how the rest of free agency and how the draft goes.”

Sullivan appeared in all 49 regular-season games over the last three years in Green Bay, with 20 starts. He’ll be working again with Mike Pettine, who is now a member of the Minneota staff after working with Sullivan during 2019 and 2020 in Green Bay.

  1. That’s typical of a lot of Packer fans. It’s the entitled attitude. Common among people with reality issues.

  2. harryhands09 says:
    March 26, 2022 at 7:24 pm
    That’s typical of a lot of Packer fans. It’s the entitled attitude. Common among people with reality issues.

    Speaking of reality, the reality is that every fan base has fans like this.

  3. Perhaps he can teach the other Vikings defensive backs how the Packers get away with holding on every play.

  4. I understand a guy like Brady with such earning potential giving a team a discount on a contract, but when it comes to the rank and file NFL players–maximize your career comp. Most players view themselves as employees of the NFL, not a particular team. Go where the cash is greener.

  5. What’s telling is that it’s a one year deal so did he want out that bad? Players are leaving Green Bay like people leaving shark infested waters. Maybe it’s the culture in the locker room, maybe he did like one of the coaches who knows.

    These players do not owe you the fan anything other than to do their best when they are with the organization and on game day. Loyalty? There is none when it involves your career.

    Now the Packers fans, ya know the DJ Green Spin Doctor, is right now trying the rationalize and make excuses. In typical sour grapes fashion will say he is no good and the Packers didn’t want h anyway…Sometimes all a player needs is a change of scenery to become good

    But hey you have the highest paid QB RIGHT?

  6. I guess its not as bad as viking fans standing on overpasses giving us the finger and or mooning us while we are leaving the cities.

  7. Rivalries are a big part of sports and make the fandom and games even better. It puts extra meaning and passion into the games, that’s why the NFL tries to promote division and playoff rivalries. When players switch sides in a rivalry, it’s not necessarily their fault, it’s unreasonable to expect all players to take a big paycut so as to not go to the rival, but fans have always said “traitor” in response to that. For example, when guys like Johnny Damon went to the Yankees from the Red Sox. That’s just a part of sports, and a good part of sports. It’s the passion for their team and for their players. They’ll be beloved while they’re there, but if they defect to the “bad guys”, fans will remember and might have a few comments about it. If the worst word fans are using towards him is “traitor”, then that’s pretty tame. It’s funny that he even brings it up. They’ll probably move on from it in a few months since he’s not a star player anyways.

  8. Packer fans have historically trashed Packer players when they leave greenbay dispite going overboard with praise for them while they played for the Packers.
    They are Aaron Rodgers sensitive about it.
    Probably because most players want out of green bay and bolt first chance they get

  9. I mean, Packers fans got all salty when Za’Darius Smith signed with Minn, and GB cut him. So this isn’t surprising.

  10. Packers fans are upset because players aren’t choosing them. That’s not supposed to happen to teams that are top Super Bowl contenders… which makes you think… maybe they’re not.

    Rodgers’ $50MM/year extension is proving toxic.

  12. He was DB #4 at best in Green Bay with Alexander coming back from injury. I’d have preferred him signing with another team not in the NFC North but this Pack fan wishes him well – except when he plays the Packers.

  15. @Purpleisjustwrong
    Um, that’s you guys…Randy Moss did the fake moon because you guys always moon the other teams bus when it’s leaving. Get your facts straight.

