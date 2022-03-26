New Vikings defensive back Chandon Sullivan has Packers fans calling him a “traitor”

Getty Images

The Vikings recently signed defensive back Chandon Sullivan, who jumped from Green Bay to Minnesota with a one-year contract. In comments to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Sullivan said that he has Packers fans accusing him of treason.

“Some fans say I’m a traitor but they’ve got to understand, we don’t pick ourselves, the G.M. [does],” Sullivan told Tomasson. “[The comments] are kind of funny, but it comes with the territory.”

He’s right. Even though Sullivan wasn’t drafted, his opportunities previously came from teams that wanted him. And if the Packers had wanted to secure his services over the long haul, they could have done something more than extend a restricted free agency tender in 2021. They didn’t. While they had interest in keeping him, Sullivan earned his chance to pick his next destination.

Regardless, there’s no treason to it. Teams show loyalty to players only when they want or need those players. When the teams decide it’s time to move on, the teams don’t think twice. Players shouldn’t, either.

Sullivan added the Vikings will be getting “a versatile player,” who can help at slot, cornerback, or safety.

“I’m the man for the job,” he said. “They’re still trying to decide. We’re going to see how the rest of free agency and how the draft goes.”

Sullivan appeared in all 49 regular-season games over the last three years in Green Bay, with 20 starts. He’ll be working again with Mike Pettine, who is now a member of the Minneota staff after working with Sullivan during 2019 and 2020 in Green Bay.