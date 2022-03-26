Peyton Manning’s pre-Super Bowl call to Matt Ryan revealed a deeper truth

March 26, 2022
During the non-stop craziness of NFL weekdays in free agency, some of the things that land on my list of items to write get kicked to the curb. Saturdays and Sundays become the days to look back on things that fell through the cracks and that still seem interesting, two or three or four days later.

Here’s one. From Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s introductory press conference. He was asked about his relationship with former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning. Ryan answered be telling a story. A story that is very telling about Peyton’s relationship with another quarterback.

“When we won the NFC Championship [in Atlanta],” Ryan said, “we left the stadium, we went to dinner. And I was at dinner with my family, we were kind of celebrating. The first call I got was from Peyton. And he was like, all right, here’s how you’re gonna map out your two weeks. And I’m like, man, we just won this game, right? I’m just trying to enjoy it.”

When this clip aired during Wednesday’s PFT Live, Chris (some have asked that I always use his first name when mentioning him here) Simms and I hadn’t previously seen it. For both of us, we had the same immediate reaction.

This wasn’t about Peyton helping Matt Ryan. It was about Peyton keeping Tom Brady from winning another Super Bowl.

They act friendly for the benefit of the media and fans, but Peyton and Brady were (and probably still are) bitter rivals. Remember the Brady emails from Deflategate? Brady apologized to Peyton once they came to light, and Peyton aw-shucks’d his way through the topic, explaining that Brady’s email “was amateur night compared to some of the things that were said about me” by others. (Peyton got the last laugh in 2016, during a Comedy Central roast of Rob Lowe, who had inaccurately “reported” in 2012 that Peyton was retiring: “You tried to take the air out of my retirement announcement so fast, you can probably get a job as Tom Brady’s ball boy.”)

Bottom line? Peyton and Brady competed, intensely. And each wanted to be remembered as a better quarterback than the other. Although Brady ultimately won their head-to-head battle of who’s the better all-time quarterback, when Peyton made that call to Ryan five years ago, Brady had four rings and Peyton had two.

Peyton, at one level, may have been trying to help Matt Ryan get his first. At a deeper (and more important) level, Peyton was desperately trying to keep Brady from getting his fifth.

11 responses to "Peyton Manning's pre-Super Bowl call to Matt Ryan revealed a deeper truth

  3. Brady is more successful than Peyton Manning was. That’s all Brady has over Manning.

    Manning was a better QB in every aspect. He revolutionized the way the position is played today. Best QB I’ve ever seen.

    Fact.

  4. Bottom line is Brady is ten times the quarterback Manning was, and the fact of the matter is the Manning family is overrated when it comes to football royalty. Sorry but Peyton was a really good quarterback who had two of the best receivers of that time period to throw the ball too, while Brady was chucking it to a bunch of nobody’s until he got Randy Moss. His brother was an average quarterback who was lucky enough to play on some teams that had stellar defenses, and he played for a Hall of Fame coach who got the best out of his players. Take Eli out of New York and he’s probably getting benched more than he’s starting. The Manning’s are, and always have been, resentful and jealous of Brady’s greatness

  5. Brady was always on better teams, and was carried to half of his SBs by the refs or defense. All things being equal, and both being in their primes, I’d take Peyton 10/10 times. He was the better pure QB.

    Brady’s has some of the biggest triumphs (vs Falcons), but also some of the biggest choke jobs ever (vs Giants x2). He got owned by the inferior Manning in the postseason, afterall.

    Also, if SB wins were everything, Trent Dilfer was a better QB than Dan Marino, which is obviously bunk. Longevity is cool, but doesn’t edge Brady over Manning either.

  6. Before the Cheatin Tom Fan Club gets triggered as they usually are when confronted with the truth – you know who else said Peyton was the best QB he ever saw?

    Tom Brady.

    Guess he’s a Brady hater too 😂

  7. Peyton Manning was/is the best regular season QB ever, Tom Brady is the best postseason QB ever, which would you rather have? Answer the question honestly if you dare.

  8. Brady may have been more successful overall, but Manning is fortunate he’s never been viewed as the insufferable, perpetual-chip-on-his-shoulder jerk that Brady is.

  9. GOAT QBs don’t lose to Eli Manning twice and Nick Foles in the biggest moments.

    Sorry.

  10. and he played for a Hall of Fame coach who got the best out of his players.
    —-
    And Brady didn’t? Lol. Arians as a former COTY was no slouch either.

  11. Tom Brady is the best postseason QB ever,
    ——

    Brady is only #17 all time in postseason passer rating. Foles is way ahead of him. Mark Sanchez is ahead of him. So is Alex Smith. Rodgers too. And of course Montana. His SB track record is absolutely pristine.

    Best postseason QB… you sure about that? 🙂

