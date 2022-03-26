Sean McDermott would prefer Josh Allen to run less

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had more carries (122) and more rushing yards (763) than any season in his four-year career. He had another 17 carries and 134 yards in two postseason games.

In Sean McDermott’s mind, less is more.

“Yeah, we want to evolve,” McDermott told Judy Battista of NFL Media. “We’re always trying to evolve — on the field, off the field, schematically — and in this case with Josh’s running or the amount of times that we run him, we have to continue to evolve that way and making sure we’re doing right by him by doing right by our team. So, we are going to keep a close eye on that. But the one thing we will never take from Josh is his competitive nature and spirit. So, he’s going to do it when he’s going to do it.”

Allen was only the 10th quarterback in league history to rush for at least 750 yards in a season. He was the only one of the 10 to also throw for 4,000-plus yards in the same season.

In the final seven games of the season, including two postseason games, Allen averaged nine carries per game.

McDermott wants Allen to take fewer hits.

“I don’t know if he likes to take (a hit),” McDermott said. “I don’t want to say that. That’s a better question for him, but he doesn’t shy away from mixing it up from time to time.”