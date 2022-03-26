Shoulder surgery may force 49ers to cut Jimmy Garoppolo

Posted by Mike Florio on March 26, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys
Earlier today, we looked at what the 49ers will do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. And here’s the reaction to the item was posted: the 49ers will have a hard time trading Garoppolo.

The problem arises from the full set of circumstances surrounding his situation. The biggest problem, as one league source explained it on Saturday, is the shoulder surgery Garoppolo underwent earlier this month. No one will trade for a quarterback with a $25 million compensation package after he underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his throwing shoulder, the source explained.

Throw in the fact that Garoppolo had the surgery without consulting with the 49ers, and it makes every team that otherwise would be interested in Garoppolo very leery.

Unless Garoppolo is willing to do a new contract as part of a trade (and why would he be?), a trade isn’t happened. The most likely result, the source predicted, is that the 49ers will have to cut him.

With none of Garoppolo’s salary becoming guaranteed until the eve of Week One, the 49ers can wait it out. But they won’t get cap relief without cutting him. And because he’s in the last year of his contract, cutting him would leave behind only $1.4 million in dead money — and it would instantly create more than $25 million in cap space.

  1. He once backed up the first Goat QB. It’s time to come home to BB and back up the second Goat QB.

  2. Niner fan would tell you that the club is doing its best to maximize a potential trade for a player they no longer have a need for. It is more and more apparent that the club has realized what will shortly be revealed; Trey Lance stinks.

  3. Isn’t the biggest problem the fact that he has the upside of Alex Smith combined with the downside of Jameis Winston? I seriously doubt the shoulder injury has affected his value much. He’s just not very good.

  4. id keep him for another year…i could be wrong because coaches see Trey Lance in practice every day and can evaluate/compare what they think he might do vs opposing NFL defenses BUT…something tells me he’s not ready and they know it.

  6. Who is left that needs a QB. Panthers or Seahawks will be his final destination.

  7. I don’t believe Garrolopo had surgery without consulting the 49’ers. No way

  9. So jimmy would negotiate a new contract as a free agent, but not in a trade? That’s makes sense how?

  10. They don’t want to cut him because he is the best option they have at QB for the coming season. Lance is still not ready to take over.

  11. In 2000 the Niners passed up Brady to follow-up Steve Young with the immortal Giovanni Carmazzi. 20 years later they passed up Brady again for Jimmy G. In 2023 maybe they’ll get a 3rd chance but they’ve really botched the position for a long time now. If Trey Lance busts, Brady chooses Miami and Mac Jones becomes a franchise QB, they’ll never recover.

  13. Trey Lance is not as good as Carson Wentz and we all know how that has turned out….Jimmy G will stay in San Fran

  14. Man, what a bind the 49ers are in! They keep making it to the playoffs and/or Super Bowl! They better fix this problem soon or else they… er… might keep making it to the playoffs and/or Super Bowl?

