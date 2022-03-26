Video shows that Mile High Stadium fire, damage was significant

Getty Images

Lost in the non-stop news regarding NFL transactions was the report of a fire at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

Available video shows that it was a pretty big deal.

As shown in the video, the fire created thick waves of black smoke. The aftermath, with firefighters using hoses to douse the blaze (the sprinklers didn’t get it done), shows roughly half of the seats in two sections destroyed, just under John Lynch’s name in the Ring of Honor. If, as reported, the fire began in a suite, the damage to one of more of those areas of the stadium is likely very extensive and will require significant repair work.

The only good news is that the Broncos won’t play another game there for more than four months. That should be more than enough time to restore the venue to its usual condition.

In the interim, they need to figure out what caused the blaze, and to ensure that the same problem won’t happen somewhere else in the building.