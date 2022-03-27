Back with Lions, Jarrad Davis admits ignoring the noise was tough in his first stint in Detroit

Getty Images

Jarrad Davis was a first-round draft pick of the Lions in 2017, and in four years he never lived up to expectations. Last year he signed a one-year contract with the Jets, seeming to end a disappointing tenure in Detroit.

But last week Davis re-signed with the Lions, and he said he’d like to change the narrative about him in Detroit, admitting that it got to him when his play was criticized.

“As a human being, we say we want to ignore the noise, we say we want to do all these things,” Davis said, via the Detroit Free Press. “But it’s really hard. And as a football player, it’s not easy to go out and work hard every single day of the week, week in and week out, and come home without the results that you want.”

Davis, who was often called a bad fit for coach Matt Patricia’s defense in Detroit, thinks he has a clear understanding of what is expected of him under head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

“A lot of it just comes down to really just having simplicity in the schemes where guys can go out and just play fast,” he said. “We have an understanding of what exactly we need to do on each and every play, each and every down so we can just go out there and execute.”