Bills should tread lightly with Stefon Diggs

Posted by Mike Florio on March 27, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Two years before the Packers traded receiver Davante Adams and the Chiefs traded receiver Tyreek Hill, the Vikings traded receiver Stefon Diggs. The hero of the Minneapolis Miracle wanted out. He got his wish, quickly.

He made his move on the same day Kirk Cousins got a new contract (coincidentally — or not). In a matter of hours, the Vikings had a deal in place with the Bills.

Two years later, Diggs has the same contract he had when he arrived. The Adams and Hill deals make Hill’s $14.4 million per year contract seem even more obsolete. With Hill getting, as a practical matter, $75 million over the next three years, Diggs may be even more determined to get an upgrade to a deal worth a total $3 million despite attaching two more years.

Bills G.M. Brandon Beane projected confidence on Sunday, and that’s fine. But he needs to tread lightly. Comments like “we’ve got Stefon for two years” could dare Diggs to respond. With something like, “No you don’t.”

They addressed quarterback Josh Allen’s deal after three years with the team, even though they still had Allen under contract for two more years. Diggs could be thinking, “They didn’t wait for Allen. Why wait for me?”

In the aftermath of the Hill trade, Diggs expressed confusion before uttering a fundamental truth: “It’s always business… never personal.” And it’s definitely business. In the business of football, business is booming for some of the NFL’s best receivers.

Diggs, two years after arriving in Buffalo, is still waiting for his next deal. Comments like “we still hold his rights for two more years” may not be the right way to play it with Diggs. The right way to handle it would be to get him taken care of sooner than later, before he begins to sour on the Bills the way he soured on the Vikings.

13 responses to “Bills should tread lightly with Stefon Diggs

  1. Trade him. These deals that are going on are better for the team trading the WR than the one losing the 1st round picks and spending big for guys who won’t reproduce what they did.

    The Diggs trade was a mistake in the 1st place. The Vikings replaced Diggs with a younger and cheaper player with that 1st rounder the Bills gave up. Who would rather have right now, Jefferson who is entering his prime and on his rookie contract or Diggs who cost you a 1st rounder, cost more and wants more money? The decision is an easy one.

  3. All the Vikings fan want is for there to be Stefon Diggs drama in Buffalo because he’s not in Minnesota anymore and people are still bitter.

  5. No, they didn’t wait on Allen’s contract. However, he was on his rookie deal. Diggs is not. Secondly, Allen is a franchise QB. Are you saying teams should deal with WRs as if they are as important as a franchise QB? Hardly.

    I suspect the Bills may start working on a new deal after this coming season–if they haven’t already. They may have already tried. If they can’t get something worked out then I wouldn’t be surprised if they trade him.

  6. Justin Jefferson was not supposed to be there at that pick. You can thank bad drafting by some other clubs for him still being on the board. No shot BB thought he would be there Mr. Hindsight 20/20.

    Raiders and Eagles whiffed super hard on WR leaving JJ on the board.

  7. Everybody’s got to stir the pot! Just leave it the hell alone. Beane will get things done when it’s time.

  10. Just wait one year, let’s see how happy those receivers are after the season.

    It might be nice to be paid, but it’s equally as nice to win and be relevant.

  11. Diggs is a great talent and it is a bushiness, when he left for Buffalo everyone in Minnesota knew it would be just a matter of time. More of an Antonio Brown then a Jerry Rice not a team guy good luck Buffalo. And thanks again for the pick JJ is the real deal and a team guy.

