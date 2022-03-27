Brandon Beane: I don’t see Stefon Diggs’ contract being an issue

Getty Images

When Stefon Diggs signed his current contract, a five-year, $72 million deal that lasts through the 2023 season, it seemed like a great deal for Diggs. With two years left on the contract, it seems like a great deal for the Bills.

That’s because the receiver market has been re-set since then, particularly with the recent Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill contracts, and Diggs now looks underpaid relative to the other top receivers in the NFL.

But Bills General Manager Brandon Beane doesn’t believe there’s any concern that Diggs is unhappy.

“We’ve got Stefon for two years so we know that. At the right time we’ll work with his reps and see if there’s something to be done that works for him,” Beane said. “He’s a winner. He’s all in on winning and, sure, everybody wants to be paid but he wants to be on a winning team. I think he’s been the best version of himself. So I don’t see that being an issue.”

It may not be an issue now. It may become an issue at some point in the next two years. Players notice when other players at their positions are making a lot more money than them, and Adams and Hill are now making a lot more than Diggs.