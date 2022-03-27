Broncos still talking with Melvin Gordon, Kareem Jackson

Getty Images

The Broncos have re-signed a few of their own free agents this month, but a couple of their starters from last season remain on the open market.

Running back Melvin Gordon and safety Kareem Jackson have yet to find teams for the 2022 season and General Manager George Paton said on Sunday that the team remains in contact with both of them about a possible return.

“We’ve spoken to both their agents,” Paton said, via Andrew Mason of DNVR Sports. “It’s ongoing. We’d love to bring everyone back, but we just can’t do it. We’re still talking with those two — really good players.”

Gordon started 16 times last season and ran for 918 yards on 203 carries. Second-round pick Javonte Williams had 903 yards on the same number of carries and is set for the No. 1 job in 2022, but the Broncos haven’t signed anyone to serve as a complimentary back.

Jackson had 88 tackles, a sack, and an interception in 15 starts alongside Justin Simmons last season. Caden Stearns is the only returning safety who saw significant playing time last season.