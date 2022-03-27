Giants aren’t actively shopping Saquon Barkley

Getty Images

Recent reports indicate the Giants aren’t expected to trade Saquon Barkley, which likely is because it would come as a surprise if any team was interested in a trade for the running back. Barkley is scheduled to make $7.217 million under his fifth-year option and has missed more games than he has played the past two seasons.

Giants co-owner John Mara acknowledged Sunday the team is “not shopping Saquon,” via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com.

Mara added that if Giants General Manager Joe Schoen comes to him with “conviction” about a deal, he won’t interfere. “But that’s not something we’re actively looking to do,” Mara said.

As a rookie, Barkley led the league with 2,028 scrimmage yards and scored 15 total touchdowns on 352 touches. But injuries have slowed him since.

Barkley has only 228 touches for 950 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns in 15 games the past two seasons combined.