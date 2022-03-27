John Mara: Either you have a QB or you don’t, we think we have one in Daniel Jones

Getty Images

Quarterbacks have been moving around the NFL at a furious rate as teams try to copy the Bucs and Rams by acquiring a quarterback who can lift them to the Super Bowl, but the Giants have not really jumped on the carousel this offseason.

They signed Tyrod Taylor, but team owner John Mara made it clear on Sunday that Taylor is the team’s backup because they remain committed to Daniel Jones as the starter heading into his fourth professional season. Mara said that the Giants are confident that Jones will thrive if they “just put the right pieces around him and give him a little bit more continuity and stability.”

“People are realizing it’s by far the most important position in sports and either you have one or you don’t. We think we have one,” Mara said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

The Giants’ purported belief in Jones hasn’t led them to exercise their fifth-year option on his contract, which would guarantee him $23.384 million in 2023 and all but guarantee him two more years in the starting job. Mara did nothing to suggest the team will be exercising that option, but said a second contract “is certainly our hope” as they head toward next season.