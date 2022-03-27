Man convicted in shooting that wounded Corey Ballentine

Getty Images

The man who killed a college football player and wounded Corey Ballentine was convicted by a jury in Kansas on Friday, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

Francisco “Franky” Mendez, 21, was found guilty of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder. Washburn University cornerback Dwane Simmons, 23, was killed in the April 28, 2019, shooting.

Simmons and Ballentine were best friends who were with Channon Ross, Kevin Neal Jr. and J.J. Letcher Jr., celebrating Ballentine’s selection by the Giants in the draft. Ballentine recovered and now plays for the Falcons. The other three men escaped injury.

Mendez also was convicted on seven counts of aggravated robbery linked to crimes committed in the days before and after Simmons was killed. His accomplices have never been found.

A sentencing date for Mendez hasn’t been scheduled.