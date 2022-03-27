Matt LaFleur on Davante Adams: Sometimes you have to make tough decisions

Getty Images

Coach Matt LaFleur was “hopeful” the Packers could keep Davante Adams. As it turned out, the receiver’s contract demands made what LaFleur called a “tough decision” an easy one.

“Sometimes you’ve got to make some tough decisions,” LaFleur told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. “Certainly appreciate everything Davante brought to our team. I mean, he is the best receiver in the National Football League, so that was a tough one for me personally and for our organization.”

The Packers used the franchise tag on Adams, but the two-time All-Pro informed them he wouldn’t play on the $20.145 million tag. With the sides far apart in contract talks, Green Bay dealt Adams to the Raiders for first-round (No. 22 overall) and second-round (No. 53) choices in the 2022 draft.

The Raiders signed Adams to a a five-year, $141.25 million deal, a yearly average of $28.25 million.

Now comes the hard for Green Bay: The Packers have to replace Adams’ production only months after Adams set the single-season franchise record for catches (123) and receiving yards (1,553). That will be harder than the decision to trade Adams was.

“Certainly he’s a guy that’s going to be tough to replace and so you never want to let great players like that walk away from your team,” LaFleur said. “But, like I said, it’s just one of those deals where some tough decisions have to be made. Unfortunately, in the National Football League, there’s a thing called the salary cap and you gotta get below that as well. So everything factored into those decisions.”