Matt LaFleur on Davante Adams: Sometimes you have to make tough decisions

March 27, 2022
Coach Matt LaFleur was “hopeful” the Packers could keep Davante Adams. As it turned out, the receiver’s contract demands made what LaFleur called a “tough decision” an easy one.

“Sometimes you’ve got to make some tough decisions,” LaFleur told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. “Certainly appreciate everything Davante brought to our team. I mean, he is the best receiver in the National Football League, so that was a tough one for me personally and for our organization.”

The Packers used the franchise tag on Adams, but the two-time All-Pro informed them he wouldn’t play on the $20.145 million tag. With the sides far apart in contract talks, Green Bay dealt Adams to the Raiders for first-round (No. 22 overall) and second-round (No. 53) choices in the 2022 draft.

The Raiders signed Adams to a a five-year, $141.25 million deal, a yearly average of $28.25 million.

Now comes the hard for Green Bay: The Packers have to replace Adams’ production only months after Adams set the single-season franchise record for catches (123) and receiving yards (1,553). That will be harder than the decision to trade Adams was.

“Certainly he’s a guy that’s going to be tough to replace and so you never want to let great players like that walk away from your team,” LaFleur said. “But, like I said, it’s just one of those deals where some tough decisions have to be made. Unfortunately, in the National Football League, there’s a thing called the salary cap and you gotta get below that as well. So everything factored into those decisions.”

  3. The Pack couldn’t keep both Rodgers and Adams. The salary cap just couldn’t sustain having roughly 20% of the cap dedicated to just 2 players. One of them was bound to leave. I think the Packers got a nice haul of draft picks for Adams,… more than I expected,… and no dead cap money.

  4. harianus1985 says:
    March 27, 2022 at 5:00 pm
    Adam’s was probably sick of choking in the playoffs every single year.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    “……not as sick as I am never even making it to the playoffs.”
    -Viking Fan

  5. We’re about to find out just exactly how much of Davante Adams was actually Aaron Rodgers.

  6. Adams was a great Packer, and one that you could always be proud of. Adams does not do stupid things, on or off the field. Thanks for all you did for the Green Bay Packers, for all those years, and thanks on behalf of the fans for all you did for us. Something to be proud of on a Sunday afternoon..

  7. “tough decision” = Adams demanding to get out of green bay.

    Lol like lefleur had any say in the matter. He should stick to sideline cheerleading.

