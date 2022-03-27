Mike McCarthy skips the league meetings

Getty Images

Some head coaches have been skipping the Scouting Combine. At least one head coach is ditching the league meetings.

According to the team, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy won’t be in Florida with his peers.

The obvious explanation is that it’s pre-draft scouting season. Pro Days are happening. Meetings are occurring. But that applies to every team. And every team’s head coach and G.M. typically attend the meetings.

Sure, some coaches don’t show up for the group photo. But the NFL’s head coaches are almost aways present for the sessions themselves.

The cynical view would be that McCarthy doesn’t want to be further peppered without questions about his job security, and specifically whether he’s just keeping a seat warm for Sean Payton. If anyone will be answering those questions, it should be Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones.

Jones also may get a question or two about the faded-but-not-forgotten voyeurism scandal. Much remains unclear about whether the Cowboys reported the allegations to the league and why the league didn’t investigate the situation, deferring instead to the team’s decision to find no wrongdoing while also paying out $2.4 million.