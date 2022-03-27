Ronald Jones: Everybody’s gonna eat in Andy Reid’s offense

Getty Images

Running back Ronald Jones is officially a member of the Chiefs.

Jones agreed to a one-year deal with the AFC West club on Saturday and held a press conference to discuss his decision to come to Kansas City on Sunday. Jones told reporters that he “wanted to be in a place where I had a chance to compete for a ring” and that his conversations with head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy convinced him he can help the team’s bid for a title.

“I think they fit very well . . . Talking to coach Reid and EB, I think my skill set translates perfectly. I’m excited. . . . In Andy Reid’s system, everybody is gonna eat,” Jones said, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website.

Jones ran for 978 yards and seven touchdowns on 192 carries en route to a Super Bowl title in 2020, but dropped to 428 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries last season. He’ll join Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Chiefs backfield as he tries for a second ring and Sunday’s comments suggest he thinks he’ll have plenty to do in that role.