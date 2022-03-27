Titans committed to keeping A.J. Brown long term

Getty Images

Salaries for receivers has exploded in recent weeks, but the Titans are hoping to keep A.J. Brown around for a long time. Brown, drafted in the second round in 2019, is eligible for a contract extension.

In the final year of his deal, the one-time Pro Bowler is scheduled to make $3.986 million.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said Sunday the sides have had only preliminary talks, but he expects more extensive negotiations in the future.

“Right now, we are just trying to get through this free agency period, seeing where we’ve landed cap-wise,” Robinson said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “A.J. is an important part of what we do. He’s a great teammate. He works hard. He’s about what we’re about. A.J. is a Titan, and we want to keep A.J. a Titan. And that’s part of our goal this offseason, or whenever that manifests itself, to come to an agreement to keep him around.”

In three NFL seasons, Brown has 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020.

“We get calls about players all the time. That’s what GMs do,” Robinson said. “I haven’t received any of those calls (about Green), and if they do call, our intention is . . . we are going to keep him in Nashville. He is an important part of our offense.”

The Titans added Robert Woods to pair with Brown this season, giving the Titans the potential to have one of the best wideout duos in the NFL.