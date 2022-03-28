Bills will match Bears’ offer for Ryan Bates

Getty Images

Ryan Bates will remain with the Bills,

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane confirmed today that the Bills will match the Bears’ offer to Bates, a restricted free agent offensive lineman.

Restricted free agents can sign with any team just like unrestricted free agents can, but when a restricted free agent signs, his previous team has the right to match the offer. The Bills decided to match and not left Bates leave.

Bates has only started four games in his career, but he has shown enough promise that multiple teams were interested in him. In addition to the Bears, Bates visited the Patriots and Vikings.