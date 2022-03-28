Brandon Linder announces his retirement

Getty Images

Center Brandon Linder has been a starter on the Jaguars offensive line since 2014, but he won’t be in the lineup in 2022.

Linder announced his retirement on Monday morning. In a post to Instagram, Linder said that he’s grateful that he spent his entire career with one team and that he will miss the bonds with his teammates the most as he moves on to the next stage of life.

“After much reflection, I have realized that the man I currently aspire to be is no longer aligning with the person I must become to play this game,” Linder wrote. “It is at this time that I have decided to close this chapter of my life and retire from the NFL.”

Linder started 88 regular season games and three playoff games during his time with Jacksonville. Injuries limited him to 18 games over the last two seasons.