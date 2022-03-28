Brandon Staley: We’re trying to surround Justin Herbert with a complete team

Getty Images

When Brandon Staley became the Chargers’ head coach last year, it was clear his most important task was to continue the development of quarterback Justin Herbert.

Though Los Angeles missed the postseason with a loss to the Raiders in Week 18, Herbert still looks like he’s on track to become an elite QB. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He engineered four fourth-quarter comebacks and five game-winning drives. He was named a Pro Bowler for the first of probably several times in his career.

Now after finishing fourth in yards and fifth in points scored, the Chargers have set out to improve their defense this offseason with some high-profile moves. They’ve traded for edge rusher Khalil Mack and signed cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Part of why Los Angeles can do it is the flexibility the team has with Herbert playing on a rookie contract. He’s not even eligible for an extension until after the 2022 season.

But Staley said at the annual league meeting on Monday that the Chargers need to become a complete team irrespective of Herbert’s contract status.

“A lot is made of the rookie contract window, but there have been plenty of quarterbacks who have won championships outside that rookie contract. It looks like there’s an explosion of that concept,” Staley said. “I think from a pure financial standpoint, yes, there is more flexibility to build other places around him in his rookie contract. But I think the goal is still the same, is to build a complete team.

“It’s not enough to just outscore people in this league because there’s going to be a time where you don’t shoot it well. You’ve got to win in a lot of different ways in this league. So what I think if you have a quarterback, it’s not just surrounding him with offensive weapons. It’s surrounding him with a complete team where the pressure isn’t on him every single game to score 35, throw for 350, to bring you back. And I think that’s what we’re trying to do, is surround Justin and all of our players with a complete team.”

While the Chargers finished fourth in yards and fifth in points last season, the team’s defense was 23rd in yards allowed and 29th in points allowed. If Los Angeles’ defensive additions work out, the club should be more complete and more competitive in 2022.