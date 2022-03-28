Browns owners could be getting the cold shoulder at league meetings

March 28, 2022
Yes, the NFL’s 32 teams represent unique and distinct businesses. But they’re all bound together by Big Shield, and there’s a certain way of doing business under the broader NFL umbrella.

With the owners of all teams in sunny Palm Beach for the first in-person annual meetings since 2019, the owners of the Cleveland Browns could be in for a chilly reception.

Peter King describes Jimmy and Dee Haslam as “[n]ot the most popular people at the league meetings on Sunday” in King’s latest Football Morning in America column. King says he heard “lots of grumbling” from people within NFL circles regarding the decision to give up so many draft picks for Deshaun Watson and to pay him a five-year, $230 million contract with every penny guaranteed, given the allegations still pending against him.

One team executive told King that the situation “stinks to high heaven.”

Apart from the obvious criticism flowing from the decision to give up so much for Watson and to give him a massive new contract on the way in the door (Russell Wilson didn’t get that in Denver) despite the unresolved off-field issues, the peers of Jimmy and Dee Haslam surely aren’t happy with the decision to guarantee so much money for so many years. The funding rule will require the Browns to set aside $169 million by next March. Other teams will now face similar expectations when negotiating contracts of their own.

Teams had resisted, at the urging of the NFL’s Management Council, guaranteeing so much money so far into the future, for years. The Browns have broken ranks, which may now require other teams to follow suit. Those other teams can’t be happy about it.

  3. the NFL prints $$.. the owners who run there teams on a shoe string wont survive . Boo Hoo..

  6. Browns owners just doing silly things again. They are in a dead 3 way tie with Washingtons Snyder and Jags Khan As worst owners on the NFL.

  8. Non story. Incredible off-season so far , signing’s like this keep things interesting

  9. If a players wants the same contract you have the option to trade him or cut him. If other teams do the same the player will eventually have to sit out or sign a contract that isn’t all guaranteed money. No one is putting a gun to their heads.

  10. I think the impact will be very small on other teams. Players will understand that you can only get this kind of special treatment from a loser team like the Browns because they needed to do SOMETHING to turn their fortunes around.

  11. Let’s not pretend the owners care about the allegations. They’re upset about the guaranteed money and that that kind of guaranteed money will become the expectation for high end QBs

    Poor billionaires. I feel so bad for them.

    You don’t seem to get it – you’ll be crying when your team is wearing Chevy ads instead of team logos, your nosebleed seats cost $300 and your beer/hot dog is $50…that’s a big dent $35,000 a year salary

  13. So the owners are pissed about the Browns financial strategy but not the fact they are paying a man of extremely objectionable moral character. The NFL always sinks to new lows.

  14. If any team or owner feels like they need to follow the Browns way of doing business, they get what they deserve.

