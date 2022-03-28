Dee Ford’s time with 49ers is coming to an end

Getty Images

Dee Ford won’t be back with the 49ers.

That’s the word from General Manager John Lynch, who said today that the 49ers aren’t expecting Ford’s back injury to heal well enough that they’d bring him back.

“I don’t see a lot of hope with him being a factor for us on the field moving forward,” Lynch said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I think we tried to be as patient as possible, and no fault of Dee, he just ran into a bad situation with his back, where he couldn’t get healthy.”

After a 13-sack season with the Chiefs in 2018, Ford was acquired by the 49ers in a trade and given a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Things have not gone according to plan, with Ford playing in just 18 games in three years, and recording just 9.5 sacks. And now Ford’s time in San Francisco is just about over.