Detroit will host 2024 NFL draft

Getty Images

The NFL draft his heading to Detroit.

NFL owners voted today to award the 2024 NFL draft to Detroit. The event will take place in the downtown area of the city near Ford Field, where the Lions play.

The other cities in the running to host the 2024 draft were Green Bay and Washington, D.C.

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”

The 2022 draft will take place in Las Vegas and the 2023 draft will take place in Kansas City.