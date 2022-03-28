Dolphins getting calls on DeVante Parker, expect him to stay put for 2022

Getty Images

After the Dolphins traded for wide receiver Tyreek Hill last week, there was a report that the team was hearing overtures from other clubs about dealing for DeVante Parker.

General Manager Chris Grier confirmed that report when he spoke to reporters from the league meetings on Monday. Grier said he has listened to those calls and will continue to take them, but that he expects Parker to be on the Dolphins roster in 2022.

Whatever the expectation, it would be surprising if there isn’t a price that will be right for the Dolphins to part with Parker. Hill and Cedrick Wilson both joined the team this offseason and 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle is going to play a leading role in the offense, so there wouldn’t seem to be a lot of available snaps for a fourth wide receiver in Miami.

Parker had 40 catches for 515 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games last season.