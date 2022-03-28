Falcons sign Auden Tate, Qadree Ollison

Getty Images

The Falcons added a pair of players to their roster on Monday.

The team announced the signings of wide receiver Auden Tate and running back Qadree Ollison.

Tate comes to Atlanta after spending the last four seasons with the Bengals. Tate appeared in 35 games during his time in Cincinnati and caught 61 passes for 799 yards and two touchdowns.

He joins a receiving corps that’s lost Russell Gage to free agency and Calvin Ridley to a suspension. KhaDarel Hodge has also signed with the Falcons this offseason.

Ollison was a 2019 fifth-round pick in Atlanta and he’s run 44 times for 158 yards and five touchdowns in 19 career games.