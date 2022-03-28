Frank Reich: I love Carson Wentz, I know he’s going to succeed in Washington

Getty Images

Carson Wentz was one-and-done as the starting quarterback of the Colts, but the coach who brought him to Indianapolis still thinks highly of him.

Colts coach Frank Reich, who had previously coached Wentz in Philadelphia and was the driving force behind acquiring Wentz in Indianapolis, told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that he expects Wentz to do great things on the Commanders.

“I love Carson. He’s a brother to me. I’ll always love him, always pull for him,” Reich said. “I know he’s going to succeed. I believe a lot in him. It was just one of those things. You thought it was going to be a storybook finish where we kind of get reunited and he can kind of relaunch his career in a new place and that didn’t work out. That’s life sometimes. It’s hard. It’s hard, personally. As a coach, you get close to all the players and obviously at the quarterback position and because of my history with him. There’s nobody who will support him more and believes he’s going to succeed. I think Washington is a great fit for him and I wish him all the best.”

Reich also said it would be unfair to make Wentz the scapegoat for the Colts missing the playoffs last season.

Still, after one year, the Colts decided that Wentz wasn’t worth either the first-round pick they had given up for him or the money they were paying him. That has to sting for Reich — and it may sting more if Wentz really does succeed in Washington.