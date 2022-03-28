Giants re-sign Sandro Platzgummer

USA TODAY Sports

Running back Sandro Platzgummer’s bid for the NFL started with a berth in the International Player Pathway Program in 2020 and it will continue with the Giants in 2022.

The Giants announced that they have re-signed Platzgummer on Monday. Platzgummer was given a roster exemption through the program and has spent the last two seasons on the team’s practice squad.

Platzgummer has not appeared in any regular season games, but he did have five carries for 53 yards during the preseason last year. That included a 48-yard run in a game against the Jets.

Platzgummer is Austrian and he spent five seasons playing for the Swarco Raiders Tirol in that country. He also won two European championships with Austria’s U-19 national team.