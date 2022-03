Getty Images

The Bills re-signed offensive guard Ike Boettger to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

Boettger, 27, was an unrestricted free agent after playing last season on his one-year restricted free agent tender.

He made 10 starts last year at left guard before an Achilles injury in Week 16 at New England ended his season.

Boettger’s 17 career starts have all come in a Bills uniform as he originally signed with Buffalo in 2018 as an undrafted rookie out of Iowa.