Jabrill Peppers visiting Patriots

Getty Images

Free agent safety Jabrill Peppers is visiting the Patriots today, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Patriots assistant Joe Judge coached Peppers with the Giants in 2020-21.

Peppers, 26, played only six games last season, going on injured reserve Oct. 26 with knee and ankle injuries. He missed a Week 5 game with a hamstring injury.

He finished last season with 30 tackles and a sack.

The Browns made Peppers a first-round choice in 2017, and he spent two years in Cleveland before joining the Giants.

In five seasons, Peppers has 333 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 25 pass breakups in 61 games.