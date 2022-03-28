Jets bring back Eddy Pineiro to compete with Greg Zuerlein

Getty Images

The Jets signed free agent kicker Greg Zuerlein last week, but that doesn’t mean they’re done at the position.

The Jets are also re-signing restricted free agent kicker Eddy Pineiro to a one-year deal, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Presumably Zuerlein and Pineiro will have a training camp competition to see who earns the kicking job. One kicker will likely get cut, and the Jets will be out whatever guaranteed money they gave him, but after an ugly year in the kicking department for the Jets last year, they figure they’d rather be sure they have a kicker they like.

Pineiro has been in the NFL since 2018 and has spent time with the Raiders, Bears, Colts, Football Team and Jets.