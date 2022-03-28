John Harbaugh confident Lamar Jackson contract extension will happen

Posted by Josh Alper on March 28, 2022, 8:57 AM EDT
Divisional Round - Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering the final year of his contract, but there has been no movement toward a deal so far this offseason.

The Ravens have indicated that their desire is to get the ball rolling toward an agreement and that they’re waiting on Jackson to engage in the process. Head coach John Harbaugh sent the same message from the owners meetings on Monday morning and expressed confidence that something is going to get done this offseason.

“I’m confident it’s gonna happen,” Harbaugh said. “Like you guys well know, until it happens it hasn’t happened but I’m confident it’s going to happen. I know he’s going to be our quarterback. Really when you’re coaching and you’re playing, that’s what you think about.”

The Ravens will be able to use a franchise tag to keep Jackson in the fold if extension talks don’t lead to an agreement before the end of the regular season, but it seems clear that they’re looking for a different solution on the contract front.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “John Harbaugh confident Lamar Jackson contract extension will happen

  1. Please just back up the brinks truck! Make this man the highest paid QB in the league!!
    Signed- “31 other teams”

  3. Wow!

    If I was a Ravens fan, this would be really bad news. I am sort of surprised they went public with this. What a disaster.

  4. Even Harbaugh knows this would be a really bad idea. Jackson has peaked, he has shown he can’t read NFL passing defenses and his only weapon is to rely on his athleticism to run. Teams have figured out how to stop that. With the going rate for QB contracts, the Ravens would be better off to move on

  6. Personally, I want to see him play out his 5th year. But I wanted it without Greg Roman and some improved weapons. If your going to pay a franchise QB the going rate, hate it if you will, then you better be sure he can do it for the next 5-6 years.
    And don’t tell me about playoffs and SB wins when Watson got his contract winning nothing with the best WR in football and Rodgers who has 1 SB win in all his years and not a GREAT recent playoff record.

  8. Just coach speak. Nothing will happen on Lamar’s contract until the upcoming season plays out. There is absolutely no guarantee that he will ever get the contract he wants from the Ravens.

  9. Let’s face it, he’s not going to get any better. Most QBs enter the league and improve their passing dramatically. Jackson’s best attribute is his running ability. As age and injuries creep up he’ll lose a step (see Michael Vick) and once that happens he’ll be little more than one-read QB who can’t run anymore. If the Ravens do sign him to an extension it will be a big mistake. But, let’s see if Harbaugh is dumb enough to put their money where there mouth is.

  10. Let this season play out. Lamar showed a lot of promise last year toward improving his passing game, but injuries to the entire team and himself decimated that effort. EDC is working towards rebuilding both the offensive line, which is what EVERY QB in the league needs. When Lamar has protection, he is money.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.