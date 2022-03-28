John Harbaugh has “fingers crossed” on Calais Campbell return

Getty Images

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said early this month that the team hopes to re-sign veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, but nothing has come to fruition to this point in the offseason.

Campbell’s return remains on the radar, however, and head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that the team has been in regular contact with Campbell about a new deal. Harbaugh said he’s keeping his “fingers crossed” that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement.

Campbell had 77 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 27 games for the Ravens over the last two years.

The Ravens have not added any defensive linemen in free agency. They did see defensive tackle Justin Ellis leave for the Giants last week.