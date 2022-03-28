John Lynch doesn’t foresee cutting Jimmy Garoppolo

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 49ers roster despite frenzied movement on the quarterback market this offseason and it’s unclear whether they will be able to trade him while he recovers from shoulder surgery.

That’s led to speculation that the 49ers could wind up releasing Garoppolo in a move that would clear more than $25.5 million from the salary cap. General Manager John Lynch said on Monday he doesn’t see the team going down that path.

“I don’t foresee that,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He’s too good of a player. I don’t foresee that, and I think Jimmy will be playing for us or he’ll be playing for somebody else. He’s too good of a player not to be.”

Lynch said that there was momentum toward a trade before Garoppolo’s surgery “caused a lot of teams to pause and at least slow down the process.” None of that momentum included a firm offer for Garoppolo, however, and it sounds like the 49ers will be waiting a while to hear one. According to Lynch, the team is willing to keep Garoppolo around until that happens.