Posted by Josh Alper on March 28, 2022, 1:13 PM EDT
Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 49ers roster despite frenzied movement on the quarterback market this offseason and it’s unclear whether they will be able to trade him while he recovers from shoulder surgery.

That’s led to speculation that the 49ers could wind up releasing Garoppolo in a move that would clear more than $25.5 million from the salary cap. General Manager John Lynch said on Monday he doesn’t see the team going down that path.

“I don’t foresee that,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He’s too good of a player. I don’t foresee that, and I think Jimmy will be playing for us or he’ll be playing for somebody else. He’s too good of a player not to be.”

Lynch said that there was momentum toward a trade before Garoppolo’s surgery “caused a lot of teams to pause and at least slow down the process.” None of that momentum included a firm offer for Garoppolo, however, and it sounds like the 49ers will be waiting a while to hear one. According to Lynch, the team is willing to keep Garoppolo around until that happens.

15 responses to “John Lynch doesn’t foresee cutting Jimmy Garoppolo

  1. It’s almost as if NFL general managers aren’t always 100 percent honest with their intentions…

  2. Might as well release him because 25 million is 25 million and nobody is going to trade for damaged goods.

  3. The 49ers have a Super Bowl-contending roster. Trey Lance is unproven and far from a can’t-miss. It would be malpractice to cut Jimmy Garoppolo.

  4. What about the two “second round picks” that he lied about. When you lie like that, you upset the football gods.

    The football gods are all powerful deities.

    49ers won’t be able to trade him, for they upset the football gods.

  5. The last thing you’d want teams to think is that you’re willing to cut him. So whatever Lynch is actually planning, this is what he would be saying now.

  7. Means he’s better than Lance for the foreseeable future and to be competitive we might need to keep him unless a good offer comes up. Film at eleven..

  8. Prove he is healthy in offseason, trade him then. Or, on draft night if a team whiffs on a QB. No real rush

  9. Lynch has proven to be one of the worst GMs in the league, unless there is some kind of a deal involving JimmyG for Brady.

    My guess is SF doesn’t have the draft capital to include for a JimmyG/Brady swap anyway.

  10. Surgery or not, I honestly cannot see any team picking him up via trade with his $25M price tag. With the surgery issue the best they might be able to get is a 4th or 5th and the 49ers agreeing to pick up 1/2 or more of his salary while the receiving team takes on the risk of the injury.

  11. They aren’t cutting Jimmy G because like the rest of us we can clearly see that Trey Lance has MAJOR bust potential.

  13. The Niners can afford to keep Jimmy and give Lance one more year to prepare. Jimmy should be in great shape for the season.

