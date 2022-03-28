John Mara says Bill Belichick had no way of knowing Giants weren’t hiring Brian Flores

Getty Images

One of the key pieces of evidence in Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and its teams is a series of text messages he received from Bill Belichick, initially telling him he would get the Giants’ head coaching job, and then apologizing and telling him that it was actually Brian Daboll who was getting the job.

Daboll did get the job, suggesting that the Giants’ interview with Flores was a sham to abide by the Rooney Rule. But Giants owner John Mara insists that Belichick had no basis for telling Flores that Daboll was going to get the job.

“I haven’t spoken or communicated with Bill since we played them in the preseason last summer,” Mara said, via the New York Daily News, “and to my knowledge, nobody in our organization communicated with him.”

Still, the texts don’t lie: Belichick told Flores before the interview that Daboll was getting the job. How did Belichick know that?

“I have no idea. You have to ask him that,” Mara said.

Belichick hasn’t explained, and Mara says he hasn’t asked him to. So it remains a mystery where Belichick got the correct impression that the Giants were going to hire Daboll.