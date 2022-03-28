Josh McDaniels hopes Raiders, Derek Carr find a “sweet spot” in extension talks

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is heading into the final year of his current contract, but there have been indications that the team would like to extend their working relationship this offseason.

Head coach Josh McDaniels provided more of those indications from the NFL owners meetings on Monday. McDaniels said that the two sides have to find common ground when it comes to contractual desires, but that he is hopeful that is going to be the case once they come to the table.

“Derek’s going to have to make decisions about what’s best for him and we have to try to do what’s right for the team,” McDaniels said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “There will be a sweet spot in there hopefully for everybody.”

The trade for wide receiver Davante Adams would seem to make it likelier that they find that sweet spot. The Raiders moved draft picks to acquire Adams from Green Bay and then gave him a huge contract to play with his college quarterback, so it seems unlikely that they’d want to rock the boat at this point.