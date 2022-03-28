Kevin Stefanski: Amari Cooper is someone we’re going to count on

Getty Images

Before the Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson, they significantly upgraded their receiving corps by adding Amari Cooper from the Cowboys.

At the annual league meeting on Monday, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said he and the team are “very excited” to add Cooper to the roster.

“I think the first thing you notice when you meet Amari is just physically big he is and how imposition the can be. You see that in his play. He’s physical a lot with the ball in his hands,” Stefanski said. “He’s been a productive player in his career. He’s made a lot of plays. He’s someone we’re going to be counting on. Really excited to get to work with him.”

Stefanski added that while one could say Cooper is a No. 1 receiver for the Browns — and given the rest of the wideouts on the roster, Cooper certainly is that guy — that’s not something the team itself spends much time worrying about.

“But he’s definitely someone that you can count on in those big moments — third down, red zone, when you need somebody to go make a play,” Stefanski said.

Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards with eight touchdowns last year for the Cowboys. It was his first season with fewer than 1,000 yards since 2017, when he caught 48 passes for 680 yards with seven TDs.

The fourth overall pick of the 2015 draft, Cooper has caught 517 passes for 7,076 yards with 46 touchdowns in his career.