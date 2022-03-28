Kevin Stefanski: I expect Deshaun Watson to attend the offseason program

Getty Images

While Deshaun Watson was a part of the Texans roster all of last season, he didn’t participate in any practices.

That is set to change now that Watson has been traded to Cleveland.

At the annual league meeting on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s expecting Watson to participate in the offseason program beginning next month.

“I do expect Deshaun to be there on April 19 with everybody else,” Stefanski said. “I haven’t had an offseason yet with the players. Year One was Covid. Year Two was a little bit different. So, looking forward to having a normal offseason.

“He will be there. It’s a voluntary program, as we all know. I think there’s great value in being around your teammates and around your coaches in Berea. Deshaun will be there.”

Watson was formally introduced as the Browns’ new quarterback in a press conference last Friday. Being at the offseason program will give Watson a chance to start to get comfortable with his new weapons, like receiver Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku.

To this point, there has been no indication that the NFL would place Watson on paid leave via the Commissioner’s Exempt list for the offseason program.