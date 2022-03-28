Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield: We’re hoping there’s closure at some point

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 28, 2022, 9:21 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Now that the Browns have formally introduced Deshaun Watson as their next quarterback, it’s only a matter of time before the team formally moves on from Baker Mayfield.

But to this point, there appears to be little traction on a potential deal for the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

Speaking at the annual league meeting on Monday, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t have much of an update on Mayfield’s status.

“I think we’ll see,” Stefanski said. “I think everybody understands the situation. We’re hoping that there’s closure to it at some point.”

Stefanski added that it’s a unique situation and the Browns have to see how it plays out.

Most teams who have a need at quarterback have found some sort of solution already. The Seahawks and Panthers are potential candidates. But Seattle acquired Drew Lock as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver. And the Panthers already have a top-three quarterback from the 2018 draft who’s set to make $18.8 million guaranteed in Sam Darnold.

The Browns would reportedly like to move on from Mayfield sooner than later. But the market may dictate that Cleveland has to hold onto the quarterback until there’s a clear opening.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield: We’re hoping there’s closure at some point

  1. Stop being trash, rip the band-aid off and cut him. You got your guy stop sandbagging someone else no one is going to give you anything for.

  2. Tell your front office to stop leaking dirt about a player who went against doctor’s advice last year and played through a serious injury to try and help the team and got rewarded by losing his job.

    That might be a good place to start getting “closure”.

    Also, release him so he can choose his next team. That would probably help too.

  4. Baker played this whole thing like he played last season, didn’t read the field…

  5. Just wait until Goodell suspends Watson for an indefinite period of time by placing him in the exempt list

  6. Translation: If you offer us more than a can of Pepsi and a bag of Doritos, we will take it.

  7. The Seahawks aren’t holding up any deal with Cleveland. It’s Starbucks. They’re hoping to get Baker from Progressive without paying his Screen Actors Guild health insurance benefits.

  8. The Browns are going to eat most, if not all, of his contract…Strike a deal with the Giants…Mara sounds totally convinced about Jones talent at QB…(sarcasm)

  9. Is picking up a 6th or 7th pick in trade while still paying his salary really worth the bad optics? Just cut him and change the narrative. No one is giving up anything for a toxic child as the leader of the franchise.

  10. Come on and do the right thing and cut him today if possible. The Factory of sadness continues

  11. You no longer wanted Baker, that’s okay but like him or not just cut him lose and see how it works out for him. Browns acting unprofessional at this point.

  12. Browns being classy as always. This train wreck of an organization is going to look even more stupid once Watson gets suspended for a lengthy period of time.

  13. I’ve been pulling hard for the Browns ever since they came back into existence. The Browns history is way too important to have let slip away but I want them to win it all one year just because of what Modell did to the fans.

    I’m having a bit of a hard time with this and it’s not just because of Watson. I’m not 100% sold on Watson’s guilt or innocence either way (and I really don’t care to debate it).

    My slight upset with the Browns is that no matter how Watson plays out it just feels like they did Mayfield kinda dirty here. He seemed like he literally put it all out there for them. Mayfield played hurt, played hard, and had all the “want to” in the world. They had some pretty good success before he got hurt. I was really looking forward to seeing what a healthy Mayfield would do with the improved team.

    What am I missing, Browns fans?

  14. The Browns likely figured they’d get a pick or two back for Baker. With the current market, they’ll either have to release him or add a pick or two and some cash for a team to take him and avoid the full cap charge.

  15. The browns are a joke of a franchise. They need to have closure for sure, by stefanski and berry resigning, and the haslams selling the team.

  18. I would use Mayfield until Watson suspension is over keep him until training camp and see if other teams need a quarterback

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.