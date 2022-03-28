Lions will be featured on this year’s Hard Knocks

Getty Images

The NFL Films cameras will be at Lions training camp this summer.

Hard Knocks, the annual NFL Films production that airs on HBO, will feature the Lions this year.

There weren’t many options: Teams can opt out of Hard Knocks if they’ve done it within the last 10 years, if they’ve made the playoffs within the last two years, or if they have a first-year head coach. That meant that unless a team volunteered (and teams rarely volunteer), it had to be either the Lions, Jets or Panthers.

In the end, the NFL and HBO decided the Lions would be the most entertaining team, perhaps because head coach Dan Campbell has been known to make speeches that include entertaining sound bites. And this year, some of those sound bites will be about kneecap bites.