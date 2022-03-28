Mike McDaniel calls recent report of Tom Brady to Miami “fake news”

Getty Images

In the aftermath of the trade that sent receiver Tyreek Hill from Kansas City to Miami, a report emerged that the Dolphins could next trade for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Although Brady definitely was on the South Florida radar screen earlier in the offseason, the notion that he’d turn tail on Tampa after luring so many guys to sign or re-sign with the Buccaneers over the past two weeks makes no sense.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, asked about the Brady chatter on Monday at the league meetings, kept it far simpler. McDaniel called it “fake news.”

It wasn’t fake news when the Dolphins were exploring a Sean Payton/Tom Brady package deal. That was before Brian Flores sued the Dolphins. Before the Dolphins hired McDaniel. Before Brady unretired and renewed his vows with the Bucs.

So, yes, the idea that Brady would currently want to ditch Tampa for Miami never seemed real. At one point in January, however, it was a very real possibility.

And here’s the bottom line. Come 2023, if/when Brady becomes a free agent, it could still be a reality.