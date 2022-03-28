Mike McDaniel: No ceiling on ways to use Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill became a member of the Dolphins last week and now it is head coach Mike McDaniel’s job to make sure that the team makes the best use of his skills during the 2022 season.

McDaniel told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media that he’s started to think about how to do that, but that he’s not going to be sharing the blueprint with anyone before the Dolphins get on the field. He also made sure to make it clear that anyone guessing about those plans will have to consider every possibility when it comes to where Hill will be lining up come the fall.

“I do want to just give you the keys to the kingdom, but I’m not sure from a competitive advantage standpoint that would make much sense,” McDaniel said. “I will say that with players of dynamic skill sets such as Tyreek — which, if there are other players that have his combination of skill, that group is small — there’s no real ceiling on in terms of the ways that you can involve him. And there’s certain things that I know that myself and the coaching staff haven’t even thought of yet, that will come on our plate.”

McDaniel avoided specifics, but he noted the “speed element” maximizes the area defenses have to defend in a short period of time on each play. Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and others give the Dolphins a lot to work with on that front and that will leave defenses to consider heading into this year’s matchups.