Mike Tomlin is a sudden death advocate: I don’t fear sudden death

Posted by Charean Williams on March 28, 2022, 12:32 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

As a member of the Competition Committee, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has listened to the proposals to change overtime. He isn’t certain what is going to happen despite many expressing a desire to do something.

If he had his way, Tomlin would like to see no change to the overtime rules.

“To be quite honest with you, I’m a sudden death advocate. I’m a traditionalist,” Tomlin said Monday morning. “I don’t fear sudden death and I never have, but obviously I lost that battle a decade ago. But my position remains unchanged. I am one of the few sudden death advocates I would imagine.

“I just think 60 minutes everybody has had a fair opportunity to win the game. When you’re talking about changes as it pertains to competitive fairness, I speak to the first 60 minutes that we all had. So, win the game. I don’t fear sudden death.”

Tomlin has a defensive background, so his stance is understandable.

The Colts, Eagles and Titans presented rule change proposals that are being discussed. The Colts and Eagles ‘proposals guarantee both teams possess the ball in overtime. The Titans allows both teams to possess the ball in overtime unless the team with the opening possession scores a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion.

“I certainly think there’s a desire to do something, whether or not we can land the plane remains to be seen,” Tomlin said.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Mike Tomlin is a sudden death advocate: I don’t fear sudden death

  2. Overtime should be changed to eliminating punts and field Goals in the extra quarter and return to sudden death. It would make winning the coin toss a very dicey situation. Do you defer and risk them going down the field on you and scoring and winning the game, or do you take the ball, go 4 and out in your own territory and give them a short field?

    Taking the kickoff, do you try and pin them, risking an out of bounds at the 40, do you squib to prevent the possibility of a return and give them field position, or do you go for the touchback and give them a head start at the 25?

    Taking field goals out of the equation eliminates the cheap win by only needing to advance 40 or 50 yards. Removing punts adds the pressure of the field position and also potentially shortens the game of course re: runtime and injury risk.

    Plus, it’s real football, arguably in its purest form without special teams, and that to me is better than these gimmicky rules and participation trophy solutions being bandied about.

  4. I’m hoping for the sudden death of this topic.

    There is a general agreement that NFL overtime stinks, but no such consensus on how to improve it. We can either leave it there or change it every year so every harebrained idea has the chance to demonstrate that it is equally bad.

  7. Either keep sudden death or go back to playing a full, extra 15 minute period. Anything else is a gimmick.

  8. Things should be really interesting going forward in Steeler nation. They better get this QB situation fixed quick or they all will be looking for a job. The fans expect a certain product on the field. I don’t understand why in the world you do not draft a QB before now knowing big Ben is getting old.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.