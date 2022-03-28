Mike Vrabel on Titans OT proposal: I’m just trying to do what’s best for the game

Getty Images

One of the biggest topics at the annual league meeting this week is a potential change to the overtime rules.

The Titans submitted a proposal that would only have the game end after one possession if a team scores a touchdown and successfully executes a two-point conversion. That’s in contrast to the Colts and Eagles proposal, which guarantees a possession for each team.

Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel explained his rationale behind the submission on Monday.

“I was, unfortunately like a lot of other teams, watching that Buffalo-Kansas City [playoff] game as a fan, and saw the ending and felt like maybe our fans would have wanted to see [Bills quarterback] Josh Allen have an opportunity,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I felt like … if you wanted to win the football game, you had to validate it with a two-point conversion and if you didn’t, and you kicked the extra point, the other team would have the opportunity to have the football.

“I don’t know what the support is, but I just felt like it was an idea. I brought it up, we turned it in … and I’m sure it will get discussed. It’s not going to hurt my feelings either way, I am just trying to do what is best for the game.”

It’s currently unclear whether there will be enough support from 24 ownership votes to change the overtime rules. But after the ending of that Chiefs-Bills playoff game, if there were ever a time to change the rules, it’s now.