Nathaniel Hackett: We’re going to have a couple plans for Davante Adams

Getty Images

When Nathaniel Hackett became the Broncos head coach, he ostensibly left receiver Davante Adams behind in Green Bay.

But after Adams was traded from the Packers to the Raiders earlier this month, Hackett will still see Adams twice a year in the AFC West.

Speaking with the media at the annual league meeting on Monday, Hackett said he’s excited to face off against Adams for the divisional contests.

“We’re going to have a couple plans for him after being with him for three years. I’ll be talking to [defensive coordinator] Ejiro [Evero] quite a bit. But Davante’s a great man,” Hackett said, via Mike Klis of 9News Denver. “There’s going to be a lot of talking going on in that game. That’s my guy. We know how to get under each other’s skin, too.”

Last year, Hackett helped coach Adams to one of his best seasons. The receiver set career-highs with 123 receptions and 1,553 yards, while also catching 11 touchdowns.

Now Hackett will have to devise a plan to defeat Adams as he plays with his former college QB in Derek Carr with Las Vegas.