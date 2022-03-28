Playmakers, still available at 33 percent off

PublicAffairs

It’s Monday morning. Free agency is setting down. The draft is still a month away. The Final Four is set, but the games don’t begin for five more days. Baseball still won’t be back for a while.

So why not use this lull to do something productive? Such as, read a book. Such as, read my book.

Playmakers has settled in at 33 percent off the list price at Amazon, unchanged for several days — but subject to change at any time. It’s also available as an ebook and in audio form.

It has more than 100 short (relatively speaking) essays about the past two decades in the NFL. It has something on pretty much everything that is or will be in the news.

For example, Hard Knocks is back in the headlines. There’s a Hard Knocks chapter. Overtime is in the headlines. There’s an overtime chapter.

And you don’t have to read it from start to finish. Open the table of contents, pick a topic, go to the corresponding page, read it, and move on.

Or you can just keep watching the clip of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, looking for any evidence that it was staged. Whether it was or wasn’t, mission accomplished. You’re paying attention to the Oscars, for the first time in a long time.

Now, get back to work. After ordering Playmakers.