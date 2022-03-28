Ravens hire assistant quarterbacks coach Kerry Dixon

Getty Images

The Ravens announced an addition to their coaching staff on Monday.

The team has hired Kerry Dixon as their assistant quarterbacks coach. Dixon spent the last three seasons as the wide receivers coach at the Georgia Tech and has also worked for Toledo, Florida, Florida International, and Florida Atlantic.

“We’re excited to welcome Kerry to our staff as the assistant quarterbacks coach,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “Kerry has been a successful collegiate coach for many years. Also a former quarterback and team captain at Hampton, he has a high football IQ and leadership qualities that inspire those around him. Kerry will work well with James Urban and help our quarterbacks continue to chase new heights.”

Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are the two quarterbacks on Baltimore’s roster.