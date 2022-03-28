Report: Bobby Wagner targets roughly $11 million on a one-year deal

Getty Images

Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner got a head start on free agency. It wasn’t enough to get him what he’s looking for.

Peter King reports in his Football Morning in America column that Wagner is hoping to get about $11 million per year on a one-year deal.

Wagner has visited the Rams and Ravens. The defending champs can’t afford the 32-year-old future Hall of Famer at that price. Until Wagner gets what he wants, he can afford to wait.

If the $11 million isn’t there, why rush? Let it play out. See how the draft goes. Wait to see who the best contenders really will be. Wait for a possible (but not inevitable) blown out Achilles tendon during offseason workouts.

Depending on the best deals available, Wagner could wait until training camp, the preseason, and beyond, if need be. And maybe a team that currently isn’t on the radar screen will emerge as the best option, if one of Wagner’s goals is to end his career with a second Super Bowl ring.