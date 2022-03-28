Report: Kevin Burkhardt takes over for Joe Buck as No. 1 play-by-play announcer at Fox

Getty Images

With the top NFL play-by-play announcer at Fox Sports moving on to ESPN, Fox is saying what a football team would.

Next man up.

Kevin Burkhardt, the No. 2 NFL play-by-play announcer at FOX, will become the successor to Joe Buck, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The move means that Burkhardt will call two of the next three Super Bowls, since Fox has two of the next three NFL championship games.

Fox has yet to name an analyst to replace Troy Aikman. Burkhardt paired in 2021 with Greg Olsen, who had retired from football after the 2020 season. Olsen becomes an obvious candidate to take the next step.

But Fox has explored other candidates. Per Marchand, Fox made overtures to Tom Brady, before he ended his brief retirement. Former Fox analyst John Lynch also has been mentioned as a potential candidate, if he’d be willing to leave his current gig as G.M. of the 49ers.